JJ Fredrick Quits 'Andhagan', Tamil Remake Of 'AndhaDhun'; Thiagarajan To Direct Film

Director JJ Fredrick on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he's no longer a part of Prashanth-starrer Andhagan, which is the Tamil remake of the National Award-winning film AndhaDhun. "I'm not directing Andhagan & Good luck to team," he tweeted. Andhagan is now being helmed by Prashanth's father, actor-filmmaker Thiagarajan.

Fredrick, who didn't reveal the reason behind this move, shared the tweet minutes after makers announced that they have started filming on Wednesday. Andhadhun's Tamil remake Andhagan features Prashanth in the lead role.

Fredrick made his directorial debut with Ponmagal Vandhal (2020)

Dear All ðŸ¤—



This is to inform you all that, I’m not directing the film #Andhagan & Goodluck to the Team ðŸ’



Thank you all for the support and love & Will keep you posted about my next project very soon :) — Jj Fredrick (@fredrickjj) March 10, 2021

The film will be produced by Prashanth's father Thiyagarajan. He had acquired the rights to the movie last year in 2020. Simran will be seen playing the role of Tabu while Prashanth will be seen playing a blind pianist like Ayushmann Khurrana who witnesses a murder and gets himself caught in it. The makers had revealed the poster of the film in January.

Andhagan also stars KS Ravikumar, Urvashi, Leela Samson, Manobala, and Vanitha Vijayakumar. The music of the film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan

Prashanth on the work front

Prashanth had gained popularity during the early 90s as he made his debut with Radha Bharathi's Vaigasi Poranthachu. He had won several awards for his debut role in the film. He was later popular for films like Vanna Vanna Pookkal, Chembaruthi, Jeans and Jodi. The actor was last seen in the Tamil film, Johnny and Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama.