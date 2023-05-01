Jogira Sara Ra Ra Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises Laughter | Watch

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddqui and Neha Sharma starrer comedy film Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released on YouTube. Directed by Kushan Nandy, it will be released in cinema halls on May 12. Last seen in a negative role in Heropanti 2, fans will certainly love to see the funny side of the Sacred Games star in the upcoming film in which he plays the role of a marriage broker.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer is packed with funny quips and hilarious dialogue play between the characters. Nawazuddin shows his versatility as he slips into a funny role with effortless ease. The look and dialect of a small town hustler is bang on as the characters try to tickle the funny bone of the audience. Nawazuddin finds his match in Neha, who will be playing the role of a blunt woman, unafraid to speak her heart out.

The movie trailer got fans excited about the upcoming film. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a rom-com that follows Jogi, a matchmaker, played by Nawazuddin and Dimple (Neha Sharma) who wants him to break her marriage. The confusion that follows is sure to elicit laughter among the watchers. Check out the trailer of Jogira Sara Ra Ra here.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on light-hearted role in Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had earlier opened up about playing a light-hearted role in Jogira Sara Ra Ra. “While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may," he said in a statement. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Mimoh Chakraborty and others. Written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, the movie is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, under the banners of Touchwood Multimedia Creations and AA Films.