Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma's 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' Set For Theatrical Release: Read

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Shaema's Jogira Sara Ra Ra released a statement in which they have clarified the movie's theatrical release.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Image: Twitter/@Nawazuddin_S


Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra RaThe movie is being shot since last year and is now almost set to be presented before the audience. While the makers of the movie did not announce the date or medium of the film's release, there were rumours surrounding the movie's OTT release. However, its makers did not take much time to slam the rumours and announce that they have opted for a theatrical release. 

Shot during the pandemic, the movie is currently in the post-production stage. The makers of Jogira Sara Ra Ra recently released a statement in which they have clarified the movie's theatrical release. They announced how "contrary to reports" the Kushan Nandy directorial will have a theatrical release. They further mentioned how their team has worked hard on the film and called it a fun-filled experience that can be watched in theatres with friends as well as family. They further mentioned the film's release date will be announced soon.

The statement read, "The whole team has worked hard on the film and we all believe we have achieved what we set out to make, a fun filled experience that can be watched on a BIG SCREEN with friends and family." "The release date of the film will be announced soon!" it added.

More about Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is touted to be a romantic comedy starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. The movie was extensively shot in Lucknow and Varanasi amid the pandemic and is currently in the post-production stage. The movie is helmed by Kushan Nandy, while Naeem A Siddiqui is bankrolling it. 

Last year, talking about the film with PTI. Kushan Nandy opened up on the movie's shoot. He mentioned how he was glad that everything had gone off well without any problem. He said, "As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but it's not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew and my producers. I am confident we're making something that everyone will enjoy."

Image: Twitter/@Nawazuddin_S

