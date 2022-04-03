John Abraham Confirms Production Of 'Force 3'; Promises To Make It 'summer Blockbuster'

Actor John Abraham who recently transformed into 'India's first super soldier' in the recently released film Attack, has confirmed his plans to make Force 3. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, John Abraham candidly spoke about the production of the third instalment of the action film franchise. While doing so, the Attack star added that he is prepping to get back the 'John Abraham Force' physique.

John Abraham on production of Force 3

During the chat, John Abraham confirmed that the third instalment of the action flick franchise is definitely on the plate. He explained that he has already begun prepping to gain the same physique as the previous films. “I am trying to get back the John Abraham Force body, where I can just break through the walls,” he said.

John Abraham further expressed his wish of making Force 3 a 'summer blockbuster'. According to him, Force has the potential 'one of the biggest franchises' in India. While concluding his plan, John asserted that he will soon reprise the role of ACP Yashvardhan.

“I feel, Force is the most untapped action franchise right now. I want to make Force into a tentpole summer blockbuster, something really big. It has the potential of being one of the biggest action franchises of our country. So yes, ACP Yashvardhan is going to stay on.”

More About Attack

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, John Abraham starrer Attack hit the silver screens on April 1, 2022. Apart from him, action movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. The plot of the film sees John Abraham as 'India's first super soldier'. Attack traces how the cyber soldier loses everything in life, but puts himself in a dangerous risk while serving the nation.

On its opening day, the John Abraham starrer saw a disappointing start at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film faced massive competition from RRR as it sidelined Attack completely. Even in metro cities, the film saw a dull response from viewers as it collected Rs 3.51 crores on Friday, April 1, 2022. On the second day, the movie garnered between 3 to 5 crores despite the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

