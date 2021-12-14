John Abraham Deletes All Instagram Posts & DP; Baffled Fans Say 'account Is Hacked'

Actor John Abraham who maintains a low profile on social media has now deleted all of his Instagram posts. This sudden move by the actor comes just ahead of his 49th birthday that falls on December 17. Further stirring a sense of shock, the actor now has even deleted his Instagram profile as well.

The actor enjoys a massive fanbase with 9.7m followers whilst he follows only 108 people. Only his Instagram posts have been deleted while his reels are still available on this page. His last reel featured a song from his latest release Satyameva Jayate 2. He had captioned the post, "Bajega sachai ka danka, jiske sar par hoga #MaaSherawali ka haath Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November." The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film Satyamev Jayate 2 where he played a triple role. Apart from John, the film also had Divya Khosla Kumar playing a pivotal role.

Is John Abraham Instagram handle hacked?

Fans of the Dhoom star have been quite disheartened after seeing their favourite actor's Instagram pictures now deleted. They were quick to take to Twitter, penning down their thoughts regarding John's absence from Instagram. One of the actor's fans shared a screenshot of his Instagram account and wrote, “Something Wrong is happened to his #INSTAProfile Don't have any clue either!!” Another user suspected it to be hacked and wrote, “John Abraham’s Instagram account hacked? All posts stand deleted..” Another user called out for help for his account and wrote, “You can retrieve your account man. Is not totally hacked okay. I can recommend you to dm @Hunter01eth he will help you recover your account.” A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “@TheJohnAbraham Instagram account hacked. What is happening?”

Something Wrong is happened to his #INSTAProfile

Don't hv any clue either!!😭🥺



Plzzzz JA make an official statement on it🙏@TheJohnAbraham



We fans r getting heartbroken MISSING U DESPERATELY😔



PlZZ COME BACK ON INSTA ASAP



Ur presence itself means a lot to us#JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/pPZCxz46jB — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐣𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦_𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢 (𝗞𝗕) (@John_abraham_KB) December 14, 2021

John Abraham’s Instagram account hacked? All posts stand deleted... — SHUBHAM ANAND (@SHUBHAM963126) December 14, 2021

You can retrieve your account man. Is not totally hacked okay . I can recommend you to dm @Hunter01eth he will help you recover your account — John Godswill Uche (@JohnGodswillUc4) December 14, 2021

Instagram handle show nahi ho raha aapka John bhaiya 🥺💔 — 𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖔 🥀 (@itstemporarybae) December 14, 2021

Since any exact reason or any explanation regarding the deletion of posts are yet to be out, many are speculating that John Abraham’s account has been hacked and that the hackers are behind this sudden change happening in his account. Earlier, the actor who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show was trolled for his bogus explanation behind heart attacks. The actor had appeared on the show to promote his latest release Satyameva Jayate 2. In the show, John was seen explaining how a heart attack takes place in the human body, by explaining it with an oil and water analogy. However, his scientific explanation left all the viewers confused and they slammed the actor for his bizarre statements.

IMAGE: Instagram/JohnAbrahamFCS