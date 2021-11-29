Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday shared his thoughts on Bollywood actor John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, comparing it to the 'third wave' of the COVID pandemic. In a sarcastic review of the movie, which has been directed by Milap Zaveri, Abhishek Singhvi said that based on 'preliminary reports', there was evidence to conclude that Satyameva Jayate 2 was the 'third wave'. The Congress MP further urged people to skip the movie, saying 'mark yourself safe from it'.

From preliminary reports on it, there is enough evidence to conclude that #SatyamevJayate by John is the third wave. Please mark yourself safe from it. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 29, 2021

In line with the Congress MP's views on the movie, it seems as though the public at large has also been left unimpressed with the John Abraham starrer. Satyameva Jayate 2 has, by and large, failed to make a mark at the Box Office, opening much lower than the first instalment of the franchise and stagnating at below-par numbers.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office collections

The action-thriller received a decent start of Rs 3.60 crore on its opening day, following which its collections have continued to drop. On Friday, according to Box Office India, the film earned Rs 1.85 crore. Overall, its tally so far stands in the Rs 5 crore-6 crore range. The film is expected to drop further owing to its clash with Salman Khan starrer Antim. The report states that big multiplexes of metros have seen whooping drops of 50% but pockets like Gujarat, CP Berar and Bihar have seen lesser drops ranging from 10% to 30%.

It is also being said that Sooryavanshi which is into its fourth week at the box office, could gain from Satyameva Jayate 2's poor figures. The Rohit Shetty directorial starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, which has already minted Rs 185 crores, is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

Satyameva Jayate 2 has been written and directed by Milap Zaveri, who also helmed the original. John Abraham plays a triple role in the venture as he fights corruption in Lucknow alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. The main plot revolves around twin brothers, one a police officer and another a violent vigilante. Memories of the twin brother's father, who had stood up against injustice in the past, forms an important part of the plot.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@TheJohnAbraham