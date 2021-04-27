John Abraham Gets Harshavardhan Rane Another Film, Calls Him A "serious Player In Action"

John Abrhman and Bhushan Kumar, who have worked together as producers in movies like Satyamev Jayatem, Ek Villain Returns, Mumbai Saga, among others, teamed up again to produce a Harshvardhan Rane film earlier this month. The film is a romantic thriller set in London and it is all set to go on the floors in the month of May. While the yet-to-be-titled film is still in its pre-production stage, John has already helped Harshvardhanbag a role in another film.

John Abraham helps Harshvardhan Rane bag another action film

According to Pinkvilla, John Abraham has helped Harshvardhan Rane to cast in an action thriller that is set to go on floors by the end of this year. The film will be produced by Nilesh Sahay and Abraham is also anticipated to join as producer eventually. The New York actor confirmed the news and said there were very few who understood action the way Nilesh did.

Referring to his upcoming movie Squad, Rinzing Denzongpa's debut film which is in the post-production stage, he said he had seen parts of the movie and Nilesh had delivered what he promised. He suggested Harshvardhan because he had the perfect balance to be a serious player in the action genre and he will blow everyone away.

Directer Nilesh Sahay also weighed in his thoughts to Pinkvilla and said that he took John's suggestion very seriously since he has one of the biggest fan bases in the action genre. He revealed he had interacted with Harsh as well and he had a lot of pent-up range which Nilesh is wanted to unleash and show people that Harsh was all set for action. While the filmmaker has helmed Squad he was not yet sure if he will come on board to direct this yet-to-be-titled action film as well. He said all he could confirm was the film was an out and out action and will give viewers a non-stop adrenaline rush.

Harshvardhan Rane who was last seen in Zee5's web series Taish, also expressed his joy about the film. Talking about Nilesh Sahay he said he found a filmmaker in him who 'lived, breathed, and ate the action genre'. He said he was one of the rare filmmakers who wanted to take the audience on a different ride. He was blown away by Nilesh's vision on the subject and he looked forward to taking the audience on an unforgettable ride with him.

