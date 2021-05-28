John Abraham Reacts To Delhi Police’s Swift Action Against Animal Cruelty, Demands Laws

Actor and an avid animal lover John Abraham who is often seen voicing his support against animal cruelty took to Twitter and thanked Delhi Police for their prompt action on a recent brutal case. The actor thanked DCP East Delhi for taking cognizance of a ‘despicable act’ of beating a dog by two people. The Mumbai Saga actor praised the sincere efforts of the police and wrote that the country needs ‘more officers like him’ to come together and make this planet a safe place for animals.

John Abraham lauds the sincere efforts of the Delhi Police

An FIR has been registered against the two people at Okhla police station and they have been booked under 429/24 IPC, 11A prevention of cruelty to animals, and 3 epidemic act. The post of DCP South East Delhi informed that out of the two men, Javinder has been arrested while the other juvenile is held. Sending out a message of Compassion for animals, the Twitter handle thanked John for calling and appreciating the efforts of DCP East Delhi’s team for ‘responding promptly and arresting the accused.’

Taking cognizance of a despicable act of beating of a dog by two persons, FIR registered at #DelhiPolice PS Okhla u/s 429/34 IPC, 11A Prev of Cruelty to Animals & 3 Epidemic Act. Accused Jaivinder arrested, 1 juvenile held. #ZeroTolerance #NoCrueltyToAnimals #CompassionForAnimals pic.twitter.com/H5WoYqgX2m — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) May 27, 2021

Thank you @TheJohnAbraham for calling and appreciating efforts of @DCPSEastDelhi team for responding promptly and arresting the accused. https://t.co/gMKoZdyK0h — DCP South East District (@rpmeenaips) May 27, 2021

On reading the good news about the culprits being held, John penned an appreciation post and wrote, "@DCPSEastDelhi @rpmeenaips & team for your swift action against this gruesome act. We need more Officers like you to come together & implement stricter laws against animal cruelty. I urge @BlueCross_ @PMOIndia & others to rally together against violence of such kind.” In a continued tweet, the actor wrote, “Brutality in any form should not be tolerated. Raise your voices against animal cruelty! #ZeroTolerance #CompassionForAnimals #AnimalCruelty.”

Thank You @DCPSEastDelhi @rpmeenaips & team for your swift action against this gruesome act. We need more Officers like you to come together & implement stricter laws against animal cruelty. I urge @BlueCross_ @PMOIndia & others to rally together against violence of such kind https://t.co/OedflTOo6G — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 27, 2021

Brutality in any form should not be tolerated. Raise your voices against animal cruelty! #ZeroTolerance #CompassionForAnimals #AnimalCruelty @BlueCross_ — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 27, 2021

John Abraham previously gave a shout-out and supported an initiative for stray dogs started by an organisation named Cwaty. The Satyamev Jayate 2 actor shared a video explaining the five ways in which people could do Out of Home Adoption (OOHA). Through the video, the actor revealed that in this initiative, one could take care of strays without taking them to their home. He even suggested several ways that can be adopted by people to adopt a stray and give him a home.

IMAGE: PTI/AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.