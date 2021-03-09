John Abraham Shares New Teaser Of 'Mumbai Saga'; Says 'It's Amartya Rao Vs Vijay Savarkar'

John Abraham has shared another teaser of his upcoming movie Mumbai Saga which releases in theatres on March 19, 2021, and is the first big-budget film to release in theatres since the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. The new teaser sees John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in a constant face-off, which the former shared on his social media account with an interesting caption. Read along to know more about the post as well as the upcoming movie.

John Abraham shares another teaser of Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi is all set to arrive in theatres, next week on March 19, 2021. John took to his Instagram handle on Monday, March 8, 2021, to share a new teaser of the same. The short video saw both the lead actors in a face-off and also shared glimpses of other cast members in the movie.

John wrote in his caption, “It's Amartya Rao vs Vijay Savarkar. Get ready to witness the biggest face-off of the year! #MumbaiSaga IN CINEMAS ON 19th March”. The video has been liked by more than 151k people since it was shared on the photo-sharing platform on Monday. Fans are excited for the movie to release in the theatres and have left some eager reactions in the comments under the post, take a look.

More about Mumbai Saga

The movie will be set in the 1980s and 1990s and revolves around the time when Bombay started being known as Mumbai. The movie's ensemble cast includes John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. It is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta while Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar bankroll it under their banners T-Series.

The filming of the movie had commenced on August 27, 2019, and wrapped up in October 2020. John Abraham released the trailer of the movie of February 24, 2021, in a post on Instagram and wrote with it, “Mumbai Saga | Teaser. When Bombay wasn't Mumbai, And violence ruled the streets! Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year”. The film was earlier slated for a September 2020 release but was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic.

