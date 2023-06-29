John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa's New Schedule Begins

Actor Abhishek Banerjee shared an exciting update about the highly anticipated film Vedaa. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The action thriller stars the actor as the antagonist.

3 things you need to know

Vedaa began its shooting in Rajasthan.

The film stars John Abraham and Sharvari in pivotal roles.

The film is expected to release in the second half of 2024.

Abhishek Banerjee is pumped up to start shooting

Abhishek Banerjee recently took to social media and shared a photo with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani from the set of Vedaa. He announced that he started his shoot and expressed his mixed emotions including nervousness, excitement, and gratitude for being a part of the film. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Nervous excited and grateful to be a part of VEDA ! Thank you @nikkhiladvani for this opportunity."

(File photo of Abhishek Banerjee and Nikkhil Advani | Image: Abhishek Banerjee/Instagram)

John Abraham, Sharvari open up on being part of Vedaa

John Abraham, who plays a mentor to Sharvari in the film, is eagerly looking forward to giving his all to this project. In an interview with ANI, he expressed his belief that the riveting story of Vedaa will leave a lasting impact on the audience, just as it did on him. Sharvari, on the other hand, shared her experience of working with Nikkhil and co-star John. She said she considers herself fortunate to be directed by Nikkhil at this early stage of her career. Expressing gratitude, she thanked him for entrusting her with the titular role of the film. The actress also acknowledged the 'privilege' of working with John.

For the uninitiated, the shooting of Vedaa commenced in the scenic landscapes of Rajasthan, adding a touch of grandeur to the film's visuals. As the team dives into the production process, there are speculations that this much-anticipated movie starring John Abraham and Sharvari will hit the screens next year. Fans are looking forward to an intense and enthralling cinematic experience with Vedaa.