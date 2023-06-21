John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh Begin Shoot For Vedaa, Promise 'adrenaline-pumping Action'

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his next celluloid project, Vedaa, commencing shoot. The film falls right in line with Abraham's genre of comfort - action. The film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and stars Sharvari Wagh alongside Abraham.

3 things you need to know

John Abraham has become selective with his filmography as an actor, gravitating more towards his role as a producer.

John and Sharvari will be seen in a mentor-disciple dynamic in Vedaa.

Vedaa will reportedly hit theatres in 2024.

Vedaa commences shoot in Rajasthan

The Muhurat shot for the action film was taken on June 20 in Rajasthan where the crew is currently shooting. John took to his Instagram handle to share the news with a few pictures from the film sets. Announcing the commencement of shooting, the actor promised an "adrenaline-pumping action" watch for the audiences.

(Vedaa commences shoot with Muharat shot | Image: thejohnabraham/Instagram)

His post for Vedaa featured group shots with Sharvari Wagh, Nikkhil Advani and other technical headliners in the crew. While John looks dapper in all-black casuals, Sharvari keeps it simple in fitted denims and a black tank top. Nestled between the group photos was also the clapboard used during the Muhurat shot.

Sharvari Wagh's first tryst with action

While John Abraham is a veteran in the action genre, Vedaa will be Wagh's first tryst with it. Wagh made her Bollywood debut opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi with Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli starring Ranji Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharvari has also finished shooting for film Maharaja, more details on which are yet to be announced. The young actress appears to be gravitating towards the action genre as news of her starring YRF's War 2 have also been making the rounds. She also often shares glimpses in to her high-intensity gym sessions, undertaken to prepare her for these physically demanding roles.