John Abraham: Three Iconic Action-thrillers Produced By The Actor

John Abraham recently opened up about getting stereotyped for doing patriotic and action films. John said that he is happy to be a part of such films, and it does not affect him in any way to be stereotyped. Apart from playing lead roles in action-dramas, the actor has also produced some of the greatest action thrillers in his production house. Here are some blockbuster action movies produced by the actor.

Madras Cafe (2013)

The entire plot of the movie revolves around John's character, a secret agent from India, visiting Sri Lanka to complete a secret mission. Madras Cafe is based on a real-life event. As the plot moves forward, John finds himself amidst civil war and conspiracy of killing the former Prime Minister of India. The movie did wonders on the box office. Its overall collection was ₹110 crores, and the budget of the movie was only ₹34 crores.

Rocky Handsome (2016)

John Abraham plays the character of Kabir, a person who runs a pawn shop. The storyline revolves around Kabir becoming friends with Naomi, an eight-year-old girl, and saving her from people who were trying to kill her. Rocky Handsome did fairly well at the box office. With the budget of ₹20 crore, the action drama managed to earn ₹35 crore.

Batla House (2019)

Nikhil Advani directed Batla House is based on a real-life event that happened in the capital city of India, Delhi. The action-thriller reveals many aspects of the controversial crossfire between the police and the suspected terrorists in a Muslim dominated region of Delhi. The film more than ₹113 crores on the box office making is one of the big releases of the year 2019.

John Abraham is going to produce yet another action film, Attack. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. It is the directorial debut of Lakshay Anand, and the action-thriller is expected to release by December 2020.

