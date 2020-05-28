John Abraham Will Have Superhero Qualities In 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Filmmaker Milap Zaveri

Post the success of Satyameva Jayate, director Milap Zaveri announced the sequel last year. John Abraham will be seen reprising his role in this one and will star alongside Divya Khosla Kumar and Vaibhav Choudhary. Although the film was announced long before lockdown, it was yet to go on the floors and has now been put on hold. Zaveri recently opened up about the film and revealed details about John's character in an interview with a leading daily.

John Abraham to have Hulk-like qualities in Satyameva Jayate 2, says Milap Zaveri

Milap Zaveri revealed that he has been in touch with the action directors Anbu and Arivu and is working on the action sequences that John Abraham will have to perform in the film. Opening up on John's character in Satyameva Jayate 2, he said that the first installment saw two brothers fighting corruption in their own style, this one will feature John in a larger than life avatar. According to Zaveri, Abraham's character will have superhero qualities like the Hulk from the 'Marvel Universe'.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Milap Zaveri said that he is grateful that they had not started with the film. The director believes that the losses would have been far greater if the shoot was halted midway. Further talking about the film, Zaveri said that he has been in constant touch with his team that is working on the script and is constantly adding dialogues and more punches.

Alongside John Abraham, the first installment of Satyameva Jayate also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film garnered a total Box Office collection of ₹136 crores. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the plot revolved around DCP Shivansh who is given a chance to arrest the man responsible for the deaths of corrupt police officers in the department. He begins his search for the killer, unaware of the fact that the killer is actually his younger brother, Vir.

Apart from Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham is also set to star in Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh. The actor has also been working on a Sanjay Gupta titled Mumbai Saga. The crime thriller will also star Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty. He has also been signed up for Ek Villain 2 and will reportedly also star in Nikkhil Advani's 1911.

