John Abraham Gets Hindi Remake Rights Of Prithviraj-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Actor John Abraham has got the rights to remake the Malayam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor has gained rights of the film to make a Hindi remake of it. John Abraham shared the news on his social media handle.

The actor tweeted about it and shared the news with his fans. In the tweet, he gave details about his upcoming project and how excited he is. Check out the tweet below.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited !!! — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 26, 2020

Details about the Malayalam super hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a thriller drama film that was released in Malayalam. The action thriller film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Biju Menon, Ranjith among others. The movie was released in February 2020.

The Malayalam film was directed by Sachy and produced under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Pictures. According to a leading media portal, the film was made in a budget of Rs 5 Crores and earned Rs 52 crores at the Box Office.

The plot of the film revolved around a conflict between a police sub-inspector and a wealthy man who was a former havildar. The movie is set in Attappadi. The movie was received love from fans and appreciation from critics from all nooks and corners.

Details of John Abraham's production house

John Abraham debuted as a producer with the film Vicky Donor. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The second film produced by John Abraham was Madras Café. Both the films were received well by fans and critics alike.

On another note, John Abraham has been keeping his social media handle updated during the lockdown. The actor has been doing his bit to keep his fans entertained and motivated to help them get through the dark times. From sharing comforting posts to posting pictures of his upcoming films, check out some of the posts from his social media.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in three movies in the year 2019. The movies included Romeo Akbar Walter, Batla House and Pagalpanti. The movies were received well by fans and critics alike.

Moreover, the actor has more movies lined up his way. According to a media portal, John is filming for Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor often shares pictures of the same on his social media handle.

Image credits: John Abraham, Prithviraj Instagram

