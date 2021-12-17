John Abraham 'unarchives' All Posts On IG, Gives Fans Glimpse Of His B'day Celebrations

After actor John Abraham garnered attention on social media for archiving his Instagram posts, the actor treated fans with unseen pictures on his 49th birthday. He dropped a bunch of unseen pictures with his wife along with his two pet dogs. This is after the actor made a comeback on the social media site with Attack teaser, after deleting all of his previous posts.

In one of the pictures, John could be seen sitting on his couch with Priya and his pets. In another, the two are seen enjoying a nice plate of fresh fruits. One of the photos also featured them on a chartered flight together. The couple seemed to be doting dog parents and their adorable photos with their puppers certainly prove it. Sharing the photos, John captioned them with a black heart.

John Abraham posts celebratory pictures on Instagram with his wife

Priya, who is an investment banker had tied the knot with the actor on January 3, 2014, in a private ceremony after 3 years of relationship in Los Angeles, USA. John had announced his marriage on Twitter when he had signed the tweet as “John and Priya Abraham”. There were also rumours about the couple splitting up but John broke the silence again and denied all the speculations.

The actor recently surprised fans with the teaser of his upcoming action film Attack. The forthcoming film Attack is slated to hit the screens next year on Republic Day. It has been directed and written by Lakshya Raj Anand. Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, Vikas Sharma, and Shefali Ganguly are also said to be a part of the film. John will be seen playing the titular role.

Recently, the actor was under the limelight after he had archived his Instagram posts and display picture. The actor enjoys a massive fanbase with 9.7m followers whilst he follows only 108 people. Only his Instagram posts have been deleted while his reels are still available on this page. His last reel featured a song from his latest release Satyameva Jayate 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone. This will be their second film after Race 3. Apart from this, John also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

