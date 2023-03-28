John Wick 5 Back On Table After Keanu Reeves Film's Box Office Success

John Wick 5 is being considered after John Wick 4’s massive box office reception, as per Lionsgate motion picture group’s chairman Joe Drake. He spoke about the possibility of John Wick 5 after the latest installment in the series, John Wick: Chapter 4 made strides at the global box office with a collection of $141.4 million. The film has also received pristine acclaim from both fans and reviewers.

While speaking about John Wick 5, Drake said that “there’s a will” and “openness” to make another John Wick title. He said that there will be a bit of rest before beginning production. However, Joe Drake told The Hollywood Reporter, that during that period of rest, they want to figure out if there is any credible way of making the film after the open-ended conclusion of John Wick 4.

“There’s a will and there’s an openness. And you could certainly interpret that ending in different ways,” said Joe Drake. He added, “We’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five." However, the John Wick series studio head said that there's no guarantee for the fifth film coming to fruition.

Furthermore, Drake said that Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski don’t want to make false promises to the audience by providing a lacklustre story. Keanu Reeves, who is currently 58, could even be in talks to appear in a John Wick prequel title. The prequel would focus on John Wick’s character before he opted for retirement.

Keanu Reeves sees second biggest domestic opening in his live-action career

John Wick 4 ended up having the second biggest opening at the domestic box office in Keanu Reeves' career. Almost 20 years ago, Keanu Reeves appeared in The Matrix: Reloaded, which made $91.8 million in its first week. John Wick 4, on the other hand, made $73.8 million at the domestic box office. Keanu Reeves is also slated to appear in The Ballerina, a spin-off from the series featuring Ana de Armas.