Keanu Reeves Recalls Accidentally Injuring A Man On John Wick Set

Keanu Reeves, who plays the role of a legendary hitman John Wick in the film John Wick: Chapter 4, recently opened up about an accident on the set of his movie. The actor recalled how he caused a man to suffer a severe cut on his head. He also expressed his grief and acknowledged the importance of having safety measures while shooting for a film.

While discussing about the intense action-packed scene from John Wick, Keanu Reeves told ComicBook.com, "In terms of accidents: I made a mistake once — I cut a gentleman's head open." He also talked about another incident where a man was hit by a car during a stunt scene and was rushed to the hospital. The actor shared the story and said, "one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay."

Keanu Reeves then clarified by saying that no other serious accidents occurred on the set. He also said that it is important to keep safety measures on the set to avoid such accidents, and appreciated his team for looking out for each other. In the end of the interview, Keanu lightened the mood by stating that no humans were harmed while shooting the motion picture, but there were some aches and bruises.

About John Wick: Chapter 4

The latest part of the John Wick film franchise focuses on the hit man John Wick himself and how he fights against those in the High Table. This movie is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten. Meanwhile, the star cast includes Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Ian McShane, among others. This film has continued to be a fan-favourite movie across the globe and has received praises from the viewers.