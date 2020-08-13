Johnny Lever Quiz: Can You Match Actor's Movies To These Catchy Phrases?

One of the most noted comedians of Indian cinema, Johnny Lever started his career with the movie Tum Par Hum Qurban in 1980. His first major breakthrough came in with the movie Baazigar. He has acted in more than 350 films including films such as Tezaab, Kasam, Khatarnak and Kishen Kanhaiya. The actor was mostly seen in supporting roles however his comic skills gave him major recognitions. He developed a firmed foothold with movies like Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Baadshah among others. Here is a Johnny Lever quiz based on his catchphrases from the movies.

Johnny Lever quiz

1. Can you guess the Johnny Lever movie by the catchphrase “Kya Be…Chakke”?

Phir Hera Pheri

Nayak

Housefull 2

Baadshah

2. Which Johnny lever movie has the dialogue, “Shakahari ke pet mein machchi ... aai shapat kai tari hai gochi”?

Baazigar

Entertainment

Housefull 2

Golmaal 3

3. Remember in which Johnny Lever movie he had the catchphrase “Bhulaaaa”?

Golmaal 3

Dulhe Raja

Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Raja Hindustani

4. Can you guess the Johnny Lever’s movie with the dialogue, “Mai Chopra house ka head servant hu”?

Khatta Meetha

Raja Hindustani

Baadshah

Baazigar

5. Can you guess the Jonny Lever’s movie with the dialogue, “Kabhi akkha, kabhi adha, kabhi pauwa bhi peete hai ... agar phokat ki mil jaye, toh matka bhi peete hai”?

Dulhe Raja

Farz

Joru Ka Gulam

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

6. Remember in which movie Johnny Lever said, “Har Dhoti Pehnne vala Gandhi Nahi Hota”?

Phir Hera Pheri

Main Khiladi Tu Anaari

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

Mela

7. Remember in which Johnny Lever movie, he said, “Sethji mai to aap hi ki side hu”?

Raja Hindustani

Dulhe Raja

Kunwara

Entertainment

8. Can you guess Johnny Lever’s movie with this dialogue, “ Pyar mein aur photograph mein koi farak nahi hai ... dono andhere mein develop hote hai”?

International Khiladi

Yes Boss

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Anjaam

9. Remember in which movie Johnny Lever said, “Yeh aap par itne phool barsaenge, itne phool barsaenge, ki aap bloody fool ho jaenge”?

Hello Brother

De Dana Dan

Tezaab

Ishq

10. Can you guess in which Johnny Lever movie, he said, “Gaadiya videshi look mein achchi lagti ha, aur foreigners hamesha Indian sanskar mein achche lagte hai”?

Chalte Chalte

Hum Raaz

Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai

Players

Johnny Lever quiz - answers

Nayak

Housefull 2

Golmaal 3

Baazigar

Farz

Phir Hera Pheri

Dulhe Raja

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Ishq

Players

