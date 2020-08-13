Johnny Lever Quiz: Can You Match Actor's Movies To These Catchy Phrases?

One of the most noted comedians of Indian cinema, Johnny Lever started his career with the movie Tum Par Hum Qurban in 1980. His first major breakthrough came in with the movie Baazigar. He has acted in more than 350 films including films such as Tezaab, Kasam, Khatarnak and Kishen Kanhaiya. The actor was mostly seen in supporting roles however his comic skills gave him major recognitions. He developed a firmed foothold with movies like Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Baadshah among others. Here is a Johnny Lever quiz based on his catchphrases from the movies.
Johnny Lever quiz
1. Can you guess the Johnny Lever movie by the catchphrase “Kya Be…Chakke”?
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Nayak
- Housefull 2
- Baadshah
2. Which Johnny lever movie has the dialogue, “Shakahari ke pet mein machchi ... aai shapat kai tari hai gochi”?
- Baazigar
- Entertainment
- Housefull 2
- Golmaal 3
3. Remember in which Johnny Lever movie he had the catchphrase “Bhulaaaa”?
- Golmaal 3
- Dulhe Raja
- Hadh Kar Di Aapne
- Raja Hindustani
4. Can you guess the Johnny Lever’s movie with the dialogue, “Mai Chopra house ka head servant hu”?
- Khatta Meetha
- Raja Hindustani
- Baadshah
- Baazigar
5. Can you guess the Jonny Lever’s movie with the dialogue, “Kabhi akkha, kabhi adha, kabhi pauwa bhi peete hai ... agar phokat ki mil jaye, toh matka bhi peete hai”?
- Dulhe Raja
- Farz
- Joru Ka Gulam
- Akhiyon Se Goli Maare
6. Remember in which movie Johnny Lever said, “Har Dhoti Pehnne vala Gandhi Nahi Hota”?
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Main Khiladi Tu Anaari
- Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Mela
7. Remember in which Johnny Lever movie, he said, “Sethji mai to aap hi ki side hu”?
- Raja Hindustani
- Dulhe Raja
- Kunwara
- Entertainment
8. Can you guess Johnny Lever’s movie with this dialogue, “ Pyar mein aur photograph mein koi farak nahi hai ... dono andhere mein develop hote hai”?
- International Khiladi
- Yes Boss
- Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
- Anjaam
Also Read| Jamie Lever and brother Jesse Lever lip-sync to father Johnny Lever's 'Aslam Bhai' song
9. Remember in which movie Johnny Lever said, “Yeh aap par itne phool barsaenge, itne phool barsaenge, ki aap bloody fool ho jaenge”?
- Hello Brother
- De Dana Dan
- Tezaab
- Ishq
10. Can you guess in which Johnny Lever movie, he said, “Gaadiya videshi look mein achchi lagti ha, aur foreigners hamesha Indian sanskar mein achche lagte hai”?
- Chalte Chalte
- Hum Raaz
- Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai
- Players
Also Read| 28 yrs of 'Khiladi': Abbas-Mustan reveal they would script special roles for Johnny Lever
Johnny Lever quiz - answers
- Nayak
- Housefull 2
- Golmaal 3
- Baazigar
- Farz
Also Read| Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie spoofs Farah Khan in hilarious video, director reacts
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Dulhe Raja
- Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
- Ishq
- Players
Also Read| Sunil Grover to shoot for a new comedy show along with Shilpa Shinde and others
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.