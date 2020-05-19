'Aren't We All Nostalgic?' Photographer Recalls Anushka-Virat's Wedding In Freezing Italy

Joseph Radhik, one of India's leading wedding photographers on Tuesday shared some throwback and rare pictures from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding he shot back in 2017. Joseph wrote an emotional note alongside ten beautiful pictures he shared on his Instagram handle.

A tribute to 'never taking things for granted', Joseph became nostalgic thinking about the things he misses from the old 'normal'. He also revealed how some beautiful moments were turned into photos after spending his time in 'freezing Italy'.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram live session, Virat Kohli disclosed how he and Anushka Sharma planned for their incognito wedding. During the interaction with his fans, Virat Kohli revealed that he and Anushka Sharma used fake names and email ids to plan their wedding to keep everything hidden from the media.

Virat Kolhi reveals that he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma

During the live session, Virat Kolhi also revealed that he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma. According to the cricketer, he and Anushka always knew that they would be spending their lives together. Which is why they never felt like they needed to propose. Moreover, he and Anushka knew that they would get married when the time was right.

The captain of the Indian Cricket team further revealed that he was very "self-centred" before he met Anushka Sharma. Virat claimed that everything negative in him changed for good when he met her. He added that she helped him get out of his comfort zone and completely changed his life with her presence.

