Anushka Sharma Calls Virat Kohli ‘jhoota' On Instagram, Sunil Chhetri Falls About Laughing

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are known for their social media goofiness and the adorable couple never fails to tickle the Internet with their cheeky banter. In a yet another social media moment, the couple gave their millions of fans a good reason to laugh as Anushka was heard calling Virat ‘jhoota (liar)’ during his Instagram live chat with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri sat down for an Instagram live chat earlier on Saturday and talked about a host of things, from their shared passion for sports to recollecting growing up in the 90s. It was when the footballer asked Virat about his wife Anushka Sharma, grilling the cricket over how he had fallen asleep on the sets of one of her films in London, he looked over the screen with an embarrassed smile before narrating his side of things.

Virat Kohli went down the memory lane and opened up about the early days of the couple's relationship and gave Anushka all the credit for planning their holidays. Coming to the particular incident mentioned by Sunil Chhetri, Virat explained that he had gone to meet Anushka in London and said he was pretty tired after the long flight. He could be seen looking over the screen anticipating a response when he blamed jet lag for making him sleepy, and that's when Anushka can be heard calling him ‘jhoota' from behind the screen as Sunil Chhetri on the other side bursts out laughing.

Virat expressed his pride for Anushka

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to post about Anushka Sharma's latest production Paatal Lok as he shared a picture of himself enjoying the show on his laptop. Virat said that he found it to be a ‘masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting.’

The Team India star recalled how he felt vindicated after viewers similarly showered love on Paatal Lok. Virat expressed pride in his ‘love’ Anushka for producing a ‘gripping series’ and believing in her team. Virat also had a word for his brother-in-law Karnesh for work on the series and said, ‘well done brother.’

