'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Maniesh Paul Starts Script Reading Session With Co-star Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently completed the shoot of his movie 'Bhediya' and has started the script reading session for his next movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul Instagram


Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor had recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. Comedian and actor Maniesh Paul will also be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming comedy movie. Recently the director of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Raj Mehta took to his Instagram and shared a boomerang video of Varun Dhawan along with Maniesh Paul as the duo began the script reading session of the movie.

Director Raj Mehta took to his Instagram and shared Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul's boomerang video from their script reading session. Mehta tagged both Varun and Maniesh as he shared the video. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also star Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles with Prajakta Koli in a supporting role. Makers have yet to announce the release date of the movie.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon wrapped the shoot for their upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhediya. The movie is being directed by Amar Kaushik who has also directed the movie Stree in 2018. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a motion poster of the movie announcing its wrap. Varun in his caption wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will miss our chats in the van before every scene love u."

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of Bhediya. The actor through his post informed that it was his last day on the sets and it was time to say goodbye to his long hair and beard. Dhawan in his caption wrote, "last day
Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning."

Image: Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul Instagram

