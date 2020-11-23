Jugal Hansraj Flaunts His 'grey' Look; Netizens Say 'ageing Like A Fine Wine'

Remember Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj? The actor's latest picture flaunting the salt and pepper look is going viral on the Internet and fans are in awe. "Door se dekhne p "Jeremy Renner" Lite", "Oh hi there Clooney," "Graying gracefully..", were some of the comments posted by users on Hansraj's picture.

"This hair color suits you soooo muchhh, I’m in awe !!," wrote one user. "Can't believe he looks like this now #teenagecrush Aging is really starting to hit me now!!," wrote another.

Hansraj, who began working in films as a child starting with the much acclaimed Masoom (1983), went on to do leading roles in several films in the '90s and early 2000s including Papa Kehte Hain (1996) and Mohabbatein (2000)



His first film as writer-director was Roadside Romeo (2008) which was co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures as their first Indian animation film. His second film was the romantic comedy Pyaar Impossible that starred Priyanka Chopra as the lead.



Hansraj's first children's fiction novel titled Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure was published in 2017.

In July 2014, Hansraj married Jasmine Dhillon, an NRI investment banker from New York. The couple have a child together.

Anupam Kher explores State Park in New York City; shares pics clicked by Jugal Hansraj

Jugal Hansraj to pen another book for kids

Actor-director Jugal Hansraj will in 2021 come out with his second book for children which is a journey of a timid young prince as he learns that true bravery lies within one's own heart and should be used to create peace, not war. "The Coward and the Sword" will be published by HarperCollins India.

Hansraj is thrilled about this venture. He said he is looking forward to his novel being published under HarperCollins' umbrella and to his association with them. The book talks about the peaceful kingdom of Kofu, ruled over by a benevolent and brave King Rissho and his charming wife Queen Kanito.

"Delighted that Jugal Hansraj, the child star etched in our minds from the memorable 'Masoom', went on to not just a successful acting career and film direction, but also to writing commendably for children and we are keenly looking forward to publishing him at HarperCollins," said Tina Narang, publisher at HarperCollins Children's Books

