Anupam Kher Explores State Park In New York City; Shares Pics Clicked By Jugal Hansraj

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of himself. The actor was seen posing in the middle of Gantry Plaza State Park in New York City. In the pictures, he was seen posing at the picturesque location. In one of the pictures, he is also seen holding a bunch of papers that looked like a movie script. Anupam Kher was spotted donning a brown jacket with a scarf.

Anupam Kher is currently in New York shooting for the television series New Amsterdam. The actor shared the pictures with a beautiful thought by Coco Chanel. He wrote that the best colour in the world is the one that looks good on your own self. Anupam Kher also gave credit to actor Jugal Hansraj for clicking his pictures. Fans in a huge number complimented Anupam Kher’s pictures and also welcomed him to New York City. Take a look at Anupam Kher’s pictures.

Anupam Kher celebrates 45 years of friendship with Satish Kaushik

Celebrating 45 years of friendship with Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher shared a clip about their film The Last Show- Show must go on. The movie was shot amid a pandemic that narrates the story about the friendship and bond between the two. Anupam shared a clip that featured the duo- Satish and himself while talking about the hard work that was put in to make the film.

In the short clip, Anupam started by saying, "Friends, during the coronavirus induced lockdown, we have created a lot of videos and songs. I also have done a lot of things, I did write a book and composed a video that had me in double roles... But actually, both of us are actors, until the time we don't do acting, we don't feel good." Satish Kaushik then said, "Until the time, we don't listen to roll, camera action... we don't feel satisfied."

Anupam Kher on the work front

In television, Anupam was last seen in the American show New Amsterdam where he played the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor. Anupam Kher's movies that released in 2020 are The Accidental Prime Minister and One Day: Justice Delivered. He will soon be seen in Satish Kaushik's The Last Show that they recently shot.

