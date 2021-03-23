Juhi Chawla Appreciates Nitesh Tiwari And Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari For National Award Wins

Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter account on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and expressed her admiration for the husband-wife duo, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari as both their movies won awards at the 67th National Film Awards. Juhi has appreciated the two in her tweet for their work. Read along and take a look at what the actor posted here.

Juhi Chawla appreciates Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny had directed the movie Panga, for which Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actor award, while Nitesh had directed Chhichhore and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for it. Juhi Chawla was in awe of the husband and wife and mentioned how they have set a record for themselves, as earlier, the two also received Filmfare Award for Best Director and Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director, respectively, for their movies Dangal and Nil Battey Sannata.

Juhi wrote in her tweet, “Nitesh and Ashwiny Tiwari won Filmfare awards for their individual work, Dangal & Nil Battey Sannata .... Now both their films win National Awards, Chhichhore & Panga ... isn't it a record of some sorts for a husband & wife??... I wonder ...”. Her tweet has been liked more than 950 times, so far and retweeted by close to 90 people.

More about the projects that won awards

Panga was a sports-drama movie starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassi Gill in pivotal roles and arrived in theatres on January 24, 2020. The movie was produced by Fox Star Studios and the story was written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It also starred Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta. The movie received critical acclaim but failed to make a mark at the box office.

Chhichhore was a 2019 coming-of-age comedy starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The movie released on September 6, 2019, and was loved by the audiences. The director went on to dedicate his National Film Award for Best Feature Film for Chhichhore to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Promo Image courtesy: Juhi Chawla Instagram