Juhi Chawla Asks Fans A Specific Gift As She Gears Up For Her Birthday

Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter account on Friday to tell her fans and followers what she would like to be gifted on her birthday, which is on November 13. She mentioned that she wanted to make a 'shameless and earnest request' to all those who wish to gift her something for this birthday and urged them to plant a tree on the occasion. The actor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and took on the role of Chatro.

Juhi Chawla took to Twitter on November 12 and jokingly wrote, "Tomorrow is my birthday. I know you must be eagerly waiting for the day to dawn, to wish me and shower me with gifts!!" She later mentioned that she was joking and mentioned what she does in fact want to be gifted on the occasion of her birthday. She continued in her note, "Here's a shameless and earnest request, please plant trees." She further added a link to a site on which her fans and followers can pay Rs. 42 and plant a sapling in her name. She also went on to write about the importance of taking this step as she wrote, "At Rs. 42 a sapling, please plant as many as you wish, not just for me, it's for your children, for the earth, for our entire wellbeing."

A fan also posted a screenshot of a message and mentioned that they had already planted trees on the occasion of her birthday and wished her on her special day. The tweet read, "Done...Happy B'day in advance Juhi akka." Several other fans also hoped onto the bandwagon and posted screenshots of proof that they have planted trees on the occasion of the actor's birthday. A fan called the actor an inspiration for the step she took and wrote, "Advance Happy birthday dear Juhi Madam. You are my best inspiration in planting trees for every memorable day! Best wishes for your happy and successful year." A fan also mentioned that other actors and individuals should also take the same initiative and may the earth a better place. A netizen also appreciated the actor's 'compassion and commitment' and wished her a happy birthday in advance.

Advance Happy birthday dear Juhi Madam. You are my best inspiration in planting trees for every memorable day !

Best wishes for your happy and successful year ❤️💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/8fWYr9Yisc — Ramya Babu (@Ramyababu04) November 12, 2021

Will do for sure... Every other actor/human being shall follow this ❤️ — Vinayak Pote (@vinayak_mufc) November 12, 2021

So appreciate your compassion and commitment dear Juhi.. Much love and wishing you many many more happy returns of the day ☀️💖🌸 — Subha (@Subha66593190) November 12, 2021

