Juhi Chawla Wishes 'adventurous Spirit' Raveena Tandon On Her Birthday; See Pictures

Raveena Tandon has been receiving a myriad of wishes on the occasion of her 47th birthday today, October 26. Celebrities ranging from Juhi Chawla, Rakul Preet Singh, Manish Malhotra have been wishing 'Munmun', as the actor is fondly called, on her special day through their respective social media handles. Chawla, who has worked with Raveena in the 1995 flick Jaadu among others, shared a compilation of the duo's throwback pictures from a photoshoot.

She further wished the 'girl with a big heart' and called her an 'adventurous spirit'. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Manish also took to their Instagram stories to wish Tandon, who is gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2 as well as Aranyak.

Juhi Chawla wishes Raveena Tandon on her 47th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Chawla uploaded candid clicks of the duo, wherein they can be seen bursting into fits of laughter, reading a script from one of their projects together. She wrote," A 100 trees for the girl with a big heart …. and an adventurous spirit …. Happppyyyyy Biirrtthhdaayy Raveena …!!! There are only 3 people in the world who call me Ju…. Raveena is one of them." Responding to her post, Raveena mentioned, "Love you ju" and added a string of laughing emojis.

Actor Rakul Preet also uploaded a stunning photo of Raveena on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Raveena Ma'am, May you have an amazing year full of love and joy." Manish Malhotra also uploaded a selfie with Tandon along with a pink heart emoji and wrote," Happy Birthday my dearest @officialraveenatandon."

On the work front, Raveena will be seen in Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2. The upcoming period drama also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on April 14, next year. She is also gearing up for the upcoming Netflix series Aranyak. Showcasing her as a cop named Kasturi, who's on a mission to find a disappeared teenage tourist, the series also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The Vinay Waikul-directorial is being bankrolled by Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films.

