Juhi Chawla Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Duplicate' With THIS Superhit 90s Song; Watch

Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to pay tribute to 23 years of her 1998 film, Duplicate. She grooved to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from the film with director and choreographer, Farah Khan. Duplicate was an action-comedy that starred Shahrukh Khan opposite Juhi Chawla and also featured Sonali Bendre.

Juhi Chawla posted a fun reel of herself with Farah Khan on Wednesday. In the video, the two can be seen shaking a leg to Chawla’s 1998 film song, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, and its beats make fans get on the dance floor even 23 years later. The Music director and composer for the song was Anu Malik, who also composed other songs from the film including Kathai Aankhon Wali, Ladna Jhagadna, Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai and more. Sharing the video, Chawla wrote, ‘23 Years To This’.

Watch Juhi Chawla and Farah Khan groove to Duplicate’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

The video sees the duo perform a graceful and well-coordinated dance to the much-loved song. Juhi Chawla wore a navy blue traditional outfit, which had floral designs and glitter. Her dance partner wore an orange and blue outfit and accompanied it with a matching necklace.

Listen to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam here

Juhi Chawla will next be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen, directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film will see Rishi Kapoor onscreen, after the veteran actor’s demise at the age of 67 after his batter with leukaemia. The actor passed away amidst the filming of the upcoming film. After the actor’s death, the famous Paresh Rawal replaced him in the film. In an interview with Indian Express, Juhi Chawla mentioned that the script for the film was one of the 'sweetest, warmest and funniest scripts' she had read. She also mentioned that the late actor’s role was 'tailor-made' for him. She also spoke about Rishi Kapoor’s prominent presence throughout the shoot, and that she could almost hear him say his lines. Sharmaji Namkeen will be the duo’s fourth film together after Bol Radha Bol, Luck By Chance and Eena Meena Deeka.

Image: Instagra/@iamjuhichawla, @duplicatemovie