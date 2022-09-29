Juhi Chawla Says She Will Plant 1000 Trees To Honour Late Brother Bobby, Lata Mangeshkar

Juhi Chawla has been working for the betterment of the environment for a long time now. The actor not only motivates others to plant more trees but also pledges them on various occasions. And now, the Yes Boss actor has found another befitting occasion to take the pledge to plant 1000 trees.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Juhi Chawla recently penned a sweet note on the birthday of her late brother Bobby Chawla, late 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Chawla shared a collage of her photos with her brother and Lata Mangeshkar. With the pictures, the actor cherished some memories and also added Ranbir Kapoor's photo to it.

Juhi Chawla pens a special note on the occasion

In the caption, Chawla mentioned that the day, September 28, was very special for her. She further remembered her brother and revealed how she admired Lata Mangeshkar. She wrote, "Aaj toh bahut special din hai … it’s the birthday of my dearest brother ( late ) Bobby Chawla , it’s also (late) Lataji’s birthday, whose voice I loved and a lady I admired greatly ever since I was a little girl." She further added, "As well as the birthday of Ranbir, whom i have seen since he was a young boy , and is one of the most wonderful actors on screen today !! . Aaj toh 1000 trees lagana banta hai ..!!!! (This day deserves 1000 trees.)"

Juhi Chawla's elder brother Bobby Chawla suffered a stroke back in 2010, due to which he went into a coma for a few years. Bobby Chawla passed away on March 9, 2014, in Mumbai. On the other hand, Lata Mangeshkar, who was one of the most prominent singers in the country and had a glittering career that spanned six decades in Bollywood, passed away earlier this year. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor rang into his 40th birthday on September 28, 2022. The actor celebrated his special day with his loved ones and also stepped out to meet his fans.

Image: Instagram/@juhichawla