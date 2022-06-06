Last Updated:

Juhi Chawla Revisits The 'era Of Handwritten Fan Mails’ With A Throwback Photo; Check Post

Taking to Twitter, Juhi Chawla recently dropped an old picture of herself reading the fan mails while recalling the era of handwritten mails. Take a look.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is among the notable Indian actors who garnered massive fame and love from fans for her memorable performances in movies. Apart from Bollywood, the actor also gained fame for her appearances in Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

Taking to social media, Juhi Chawla recently reminisced her old days by sharing a nostalgic memory from the past in which she was seen reading the handwritten mails that her fans sent. She even received numerous fans' reactions who went down memory lane and remembered her movies and praised her for how she still looked the same. 

Juhi Chawla goes down memory lane to reminisce era of handwritten fan mails

Juhi Chawla recently took to her Twitter handle and shared an old picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a yellow and black coloured salwar suit with her hair open as she reads the handwritten letters sent to her by her fans. The photo also depicts how the entire table is swamped with numerous fan mails along with Juhi Chalwa's photos. the actor captioned her post 'The era of handwritten fan mails' and added a star-eyed emoji along with smiling face emojis with hearts. Take a look-

Numerous fans took to Juhi Chawla's latest tweet and reacted to her memorable photo by dropping hearts and heart-eyed emojis. On the other hand, they even praised her for being so humble while adding how life was so simple in earlier times. Some also reflected on how there was an emotional connection with the artists earlier, unlike in the present. Many fans complimented her by stating that she still looked gorgeous. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Juhi Chawla's memorable post. 

Juhi Chawla was last seen in the comedy-drama film, Sharmaji Namkeen. It featured the actor in a pivotal role alongside the late Rishi Kapoor in the lead. Written and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie Sharmaji Namkeen marked Rishi Kapoor's posthumous appearance following his death on 30 April 2020. His role in the film was completed by Paresh Rawal after his demise and it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March 2022. 

