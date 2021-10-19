Juhi Chawla To Ameesha Patel, Bollywood Celebs Wish Sunny Deol As He Turns 65

One of the biggest actors of the 90s and early 2000s Bollywood, Sunny Deol celebrated his 65th birthday on October 19. The actor has an impressive resume in the film industry with a number of successful movies under the belt covering genres like romance, action and drama over the years. To mark the occasion, fans and the film fraternity is not only celebrating his birthday but also his contribution to cinema via social media.

Bollywood celebs on Sunny Deol's Birthday

As Sunny Deol turns 65, several Bollywood celebrities namely Juhi Chawla, Ameesha Patel, Riteish Deshmukh took to their social media to share doting wishes for the veteran actor. Juhi Chawla, who shared the screen with the birthday boy in a number of movies, took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture where she can be seen leaning on Sunny's shoulder. Penning a caption, she wrote,

''Happy Happy Birthday Sunny ji… wishing you loads of happiness and success always.⚡️✨💫⭐️

On a lighter note , we could both compete for being the most shy people in the industry .. but you would win the competition . 😂🙏..Have a fabulous one 🎂 🎉 🙏🏻''

Another on the list is Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel who shared an image of Sunny with a cake from the sets of their upcoming sequel. She wrote, ''Happy bday my TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol … missed being there today at Sunny Super Sound to cut ur cake .. but will trouble u lots and steal ur food as always on GADAR 2 sets … love u always .. SAKEENA ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌟''

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Instagram story to share a birthday wish in his own unique style. Designing a digital portrait of the veteran star, he wrote ''Happy birthday to the man with the strongest arms and the softest heart. Sir, may you have a good one, wish you good health and long life''

Image: Riteish Deshmukh IG

Brother Bobby Deol was not off behind as he shared a family picture featuring Sunny and Bobby pulling their sisters in a group hug. He shared the image with the caption, ''Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️'' Father Dharmendra was quick to comment under the post by writing, ''Happy Birthday 🎂 Sunny 💕💕💕 Love 💕you my darling kids 💕 take care 👋''

Image: Instagram/@juhichawla/sunnydeol/ameeshapatel