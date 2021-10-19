Sunny Deol Turns 65: Bobby Deol Wishes Him On Birthday, Says 'you Mean The World To Me'

Sunny Deol is one of the most celebrated stars of the film industry. He has given commendable performances in his acting career and has a huge fanbase. The actor rang into his 65th birthday on August 19, 2021. To mark his special day, Bobby Deol shared a loved up sibling's picture and penned a heartfelt note for his elder brother.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby Deol shared a photo with Sunny Deol, featuring their sisters, Ajeita and Vijeita. The photo highlighted their loving sibling bond. The four of them were hugging each other while posing for the photo. In the caption, Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me[sic]." He also added a series of red hearts with the caption. While Sunny and Bobby Deol chose acting as their career, Ajeita and Vijeita stayed away from the limelight.

Loving birthday wishes poured in for Sunny Deol on his birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the post and sent warm wishes. Chunky Pandey wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dear Sunny Deol[sic]." He also added a few emojis. Darshan Kumaar and Sachin Shroff also wished the Gadar actor.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol seemingly share a loving bond. The actors are often spotted together and also spend time with their families. They have also starred together in several Bollywood films, including Yamla Pagdla Deewana trilogy, Poster Boys, Heroes and Apne. The two will soon reunite in the film Apne 2. It will also star their father Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's son Karan.

On Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's work front

Sunny Deol has a few projects in his pipeline. The actor will reunite with his family in the family drama Apne 2. He also has R Balki directorial film Chup. The actor will co-star Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. He will also reunite with Ameesha Patel for the sequel of their legendary film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol has been garnering applauds for his web series Ashram and Class Of 83. Apart from Apne 2, the actor has several projects in his kitty. He will star in the films Bachchan Pandey, Animal, and Love Hostel.

(Image: @bobbydeol/Instagram)