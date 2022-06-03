'Jungle Cry' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Abhay Deol-starrer 'feel Good' And 'inspiring'

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol-starrer Jungle Cry was recently released on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play. The riveting sports drama is helmed by Sagar Ballary in which Deol plays the role of Indian ruby coach Rudraksh Jena. The film also stars debutant Emily Shah along with Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright and Julian Lewis Jones playing supporting roles.

The latest sports drama is based on the real-life story of Indian rugby coach Rudraksh Jena of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Jena guided a team of 12 rural boys from Odisha to win the Junior Rugby World Cup in England in 2007. While Abhay Deol plays the lead role, Emily Shah essayed a physiotherapist in the movie. The movie has already had its premiere at various international film festivals and is also a recipient of many awards. It debuted on Lionsgate Play on June 3 and many viewers have shared their reviews of the film.

Jungle Cry Twitter review

The microblogging platform Twitter saw many viewers share their reviews of the latest Abhay Deol-starrer Jungle Cry. Many found the sports drama inspiring and hailed the actor for showcasing his impeccable acting skills. A viewer advised parents to watch the film with their kids and praised Abhay Deol for his portrayal of the coach. The user wrote, "Jungle Cry movie review: A must watch sports drama starring Abhay Deol. parents apne bachchon ke saath ye film zaroor dekhe. Abhay ji ki performance la jawab hai." Another one called the film "feel good" and wrote, "Shot in a quasi-documentary style, Jungle Cry is not just a feel-good & honest retelling of a true & inspiring sports tale but also delves into human emotions remarkably well." Here is how other viewers reacted to the movie.

Jungle Cry movie review: A must watch sports drama starring Abhay Deol.parents apne bachchon ke saath ye film zaroor dekhe.Abhay ji ki performance la jawab hai.@aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/14Ya98gz7F — Nadim Ahmed (@nadimahmed684) June 3, 2022

Shot in quasi-documentary style, Jungle Cry is not just a feel-good & honest retelling of a true & inspiring sports tale but also delves into human emotions remarkably well. — Bijoy Kumar Mishra (@BijoyMish4) June 3, 2022

@AbhayDeol watched the movie 'Jungle cry'. Well made movie . Many things to watch out in the movie. Good watch. Even the last 2 minute of the movie gives out a message. Every sport should be appreciated. — S. Brijesh A. Shetty (@sbrijeshas74) June 3, 2022

Jungle Cry accolades

Jungle Cry had its world premiere in 2020 in Wales, UK. The film has so far won accolades at various film festivals, including the Cannes World Film Festival 2021, Wales International Film Festival 2021, London Independent Film Awards 2021, and Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards 2021. The movie was also awarded s the Best Film - Jury Award at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in 2021.

