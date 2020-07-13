'Just Bowing Down': Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans For The Immense Love

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to his Twitter handle to pen a note expressing gratitude to his fans for showering immense love. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, were admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus. The hospital sources on Monday said that they are "clinically stable".

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital. Bachchan wrote, "T 3593 - प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ; बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने, मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने, प्रज्वलित कर दिया है व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा , बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं" [sic]

On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home".

The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise". Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members. "My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," the screen icon wrote.

(with PTI inputs)

