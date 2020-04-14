'Just Cannot Predict': Amitabh Bachchan On The Outcome Expected After COVID-19

The nation was looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Tuesday amid coronavirus pandemic. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a few things pondering over what should be expected once this is all over — the lockdown period.

Bachchan wrote, "Tomorrow as the Prime Minister comes on National TV again we expect the lockdown that was to end tomorrow to be extended till the end of the Month of April and perhaps to be reviewed again then."

But what is to be expected from the outcome after this is all over? Bachchan asked his fans. 'Piku' star's short response was — "Just cannot predict". "Business, employment, social ventures, all .. what shall become of it .. films .. releases ready and waiting .. future productions and the timings and the remedy for their shootings .. what ..?? .. simply no idea at all."

Bachchan stressed that sometimes 'no ideas are good' as they leave room for fresh 'creative thoughts', "windows and doors open for the fresh air... and nature..."

Talking about nature, Bachchan wrote that rivers in the country have never looked so clean, "wild animals loafing about on empty streets .. dolphins , yes dolphins sighted on the banks of the sea off Marine Drive .. and at Bombay High, the oil drills off the coast .. whales ! .. 5 of them huge monstrous whales," he wrote in his blog.

Meanwhile, there have been 10,363 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 339 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in India, as per the Union health ministry data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to contain the spread of the disease. In his televised address, PM Modi said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

