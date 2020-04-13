Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Netflix Crime Series 'Peaky Blinders'; Read Here

Cillian Murphy-starrer period gangster drama Peaky Blinders has found a fan in Amitabh Bachchan. With an 8.8 IMDb rating, the British drama has been tagged as 'pretty darn good' by the megastar.

The 1920s Birmingham-based gangster series, created and written by Steven Knight, began on BBC2 in 2013 and has now become a global hit after Netflix bought it. Currently at Season 7, Bachchan said that he has been watching the series and has totally enjoyed it.

In his blog entry, Bachchan reviewed the series and wrote, "FACT is .. I have been watching the TV series on NetFlix called ‘PEAKY BLINDERS’ .. seen it any one ..? pretty darn good .. well for some of the viewers .. violence and gang wars and politics of the 1914-15′s England .. very well shot and acted .. WARNING above 18+ for its content and language and visuals , but the screenplay and content of how a small gypsy family rose to great heights .. the name of the gang is called Peaky Blinders .. GOT IT" [sic]

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is under quarantine amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The 'Don' actor has been helping the poor and needy with food supplies and other essentials in these difficult times. Bachchan on Sunday revealed that he distributed PPE equipment for those fighting on the frontline against Coronavirus.

He wrote, "Today distributing PPE .. those preventive equipments to those that are working outside , the police, the doctors and nurses, the society workers, cleaners, delivery guys etc… giving out 1000 suits .. to all .. and giving some to my security staff as well because they stand outside .. whatever best can be done for them is still too little but we must persevere." [sic]

T 3495 - I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @COVIDNewsByMIB @MIB_India @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/zug66fL3Zq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

