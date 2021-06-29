Justin Bieber Thanks Hailey Baldwin For Being The 'most Lovable Human'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been touring all around Europe and the couple is sharing enviable pictures on their respective social media handles. Justin and Hailey are not afraid of showing their love towards each other on social media and otherwise and all of their pictures from the trip are a testimony to that. From the two of them making funny faces at the camera to Hailey sitting on Justin Bieber’s lap, the pictures from their European trip looks like they are on a honeymoon. Now Justin Bieber has shared another picture of himself and his wife where he has confessed his feelings for her.

Justin thanks Hailey for being the best person

In the picture that Justin Bieber posted, he and Hailey Baldwin can be seen sitting together on a yacht. Hailey is in a blue dress with spaghetti straps that she has paired with silver jewellery while Justin Bieber is wearing a colourful tie-dye sweatshirt. Justin and Hailey are leaning into each other as they look at the camera for the selfie. The blue sea of Greece can be seen in the background, adding to the romantic feel of the picture. In his caption, Justin Bieber could not stop gushing over his wife and said, “thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth”.

Justin and Hailey's photos from their Greek trip have been receiving a lot of love and this picture is no exception. People could not stop talking about how beautiful the two of them looked together and even said that they were really a match made in heaven. Others commented saying that the Greek summer was suiting them really well and the two of them were really glowing. Yet others commented wishing them love and everlasting togetherness and said they hoped that their bond never weakened. Most people though commented using emojis ranging from the heart emoji to the lovestruck face emoji. The post received 3.3 million likes and over fourteen thousand comments in under a day and the number is on a rise still.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.