K.G.F Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Announces The Release Date Of His First Look As Adheera

K.G.F Chapter 2 is the sequel of the 2018 movie K.G.F: Chapter 1. The movie stars Yash, who will reprise the role of the protagonist. The new addition to the film is Bollywood star, Sanjay Dutt, who will reportedly play a negative role. On December 14, the actor broke a piece of news about the film. Read to know more.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

Recently, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handles to reveal the news. He mentioned that the journey of Adheera, his character in the film, begins. He announced that the first look of KGF will be revealed on December 21. While announcing the date, he also stated that to be a part of the popular ‘KGF’ franchise was a 'wonderful experience’.

Fans response

The news got his fans excited. Take a look at how netizens responded to the news.

Who loves #KGF movie?? I like it very much. This is one of My favorite movie. Are you waiting for #KGFChapter2 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/OEL182UV61 — Hindi Tech News (@HindiTechNews2) December 14, 2019

Omg Finally after so long#KGFChapter2 — Kish (@kishni_loya) December 14, 2019

How special this can get😍

First look of #KGFChapter2 on the same day of the 1st year anniversary of #KGFChapter1 ♥️ 21st December 5.45PM💃😍#staytuned 💃 pic.twitter.com/rmXpQS078q — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) December 14, 2019

I am more excited about this first look announcement than all the other movies releasing this month.#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/PcpGbWgwB6 — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) December 14, 2019

Madly waiting for dis movie reason is in chapter 1 Garuda vs rocky presence was epic in chapter 2 i can't even imagine for adheera vs rocky — chethan prince (@chethanprince72) December 14, 2019

K.G.F Chapter 2

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is said to pick up from the thrilling end of the first part. According to reports, Raveena Tandon will also be seen in the film playing India’s Prime Minister in 1981. The much-awaited sequel is set to release in the first half of 2020.

