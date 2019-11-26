KGF Star Yash And Wife's Adorable Pictures Shared On Instagram That Will Make You Go Awww!

Kannada celebrity couple Yash and Radhika Pandit have been giving couple coals by sharing cute photos on Instagram. The couple recently welcomed their second child. Yash and Radhika became parents of a baby boy last month. Their first kid is a daughter called Ayra. And while the couple enjoys their time with the kids, at Children's Day, new mommy Radhika won hearts as she shared a lovely post.

KGF star Yash's adorable pictures with wife Radhika Pandit; Check out the photo below:

Radhika posted a picture of her little princess. KGF star Yash was seen playing with her. In the picture, Yash seemed to be having a good time playing with Ayra and her colorful balls. The little kid is all smiles in the picture, which is sure to make your heart go “Awww”

Radhika Pandit also captured attention with her caption. wherein she referred to hubby Yash as her "kid". The lady wrote, “Happy children's day to all. Featuring in the pic are my first two kids!”

Also, with an adorable post featuring their first-born Ayra, they also announced their son's arrival. Radhika Pandit had taken her Instagram on November 4, 2019, sharing the news of her baby boy's birth. Radhika had posted a picture of her family where she could be seen flaunting her baby bump and holding little Ayra in her arms, joined by hubby, Yash. She had caught the photo as "Two foot in blue has been extended to our family. Thanks for your love and wishes to everyone! #NimmaRP #radhikapandit.

In the meantime, Yash is working on the much-discussed sequel to his 2018 release KGF. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will also be part of KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera.

