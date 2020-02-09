'Kaabil' And Other Unmissable Bollywood Movies That Released In January 2017

The year 2017 was one of the most happening years with some of the most blockbuster Bollywood movies releasing that year. The year started with a bang with movies like Kaabil and OK Jaanu hitting the theatres in January, which set the tone for the rest of the year. Some of the most unmissable films were seen wooing the audience in the first month of the year itself. Check out the list of some of the best Bollywood movies that released in January 2017.

Haraamkhor

Haramkhor is the story of a self-centred school teacher and a naive schoolgirl. The movie is about how the teacher manipulates the girl into fulfilling his egotistical desires and tackles various issues too. The movie is directed and written by Shlok Sharma. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi and Trimala Adhikari amongst others. The movie released on January 13, 2017.

OK Jaanu

Ok Jaanu is the story of a pair who moved to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. Sparks fly between the two and they get into a strictly physical relationship, however, their careers pull them apart and are now left to choose between ambition and love.

The screenplay of the movie is written by Mani Ratnam, while Gulzar has written the dialogues of the film. The Shaad Ali directed film stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah amongst others. The movie released on January 13, 2017.

Kaabil

Kaabil revolves around the life of a blind man who seeks vengeance from a corrupt politician and his brother for raping and killing his blind wife. The movie is written by Sanjay Masoomm as well as Vijay Kumar Mishra. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it stars Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy amongst others. The movie released on January 25, 2017.

