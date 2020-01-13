Hrithik Roshan And Sanjay Gupta To Come Together For 'Krissh 4' After Kaabil's Success?

Since Hrithik Roshan's announcement that the fourth installment to the Krissh franchise is on the making, the film is making headlines. Like the previous parts, Krissh 4 will feature Hrithik in the lead and his father, Rakesh Roshan as the producer. The film currently does not have a director but rumours state that Sanjay Gupta might take up the director’s hat for the film. It was not long ago that the two, Sanjay Gupta and Hrithik Roshan have worked together. The last time these two collaborated was for the 2017 massive hit, Kaabil which had Yami Gautam as the female lead role. Thus reports say that the two might be able to bring success for Krissh 4 as they did for the 2017 Hrithik-starrer. Read more to know about Hrithik’s role in his 2017 blockbuster, Kaabil.

"All I can say for now is that I’m a part of the writing team. Other than that, whatever is to be communicated on the film will be done by Rakesh ji (Roshan) since Krissh is his franchise.” : Sanjay Gupta ( On #krrish4 ) — Krrish 4 The Movie (@Krrish4_Movie) January 13, 2020

Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil

Here Hrithik Roshan was playing the role of a visually challenged man who falls for a girl with the same condition. The actor has done a great job in portraying the character. Reportedly, the actor would not lose his character while performing for the film’s famous dance number, Mon Amour. He knew the character completely and understood that the character will have some limitations and performed accordingly. According to the story, he overcomes several challenges to avenge the death of his wife.

Kaabil is extremely close to my heart and it is overwhelming to see it reach even more people now, thrilled to announce its release in China on June 5, 2019. @FilmKRAFTfilms @B4UMotionPics pic.twitter.com/Bbk7hKuRkS — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 14, 2019

