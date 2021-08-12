Kabir Bedi Recalls 'incredible Memories' Of Khoon Bhari Maang As The Film Clocks 33 Years

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has worked in several Bollywood films. Apart from Indian cinema, the actor also added several Hollywood projects in his career. Kabir Bedi's one of the hit films, Khoon Bhari Maang, recently clocked 33 years. To celebrate the film's 33rd anniversary, Kabir Bedi went down his memory lane and shared several stills from the 1988 film. He also shared how the director called him from Honolulu to act in the film.

Kabir Bedi celebrates 33 years

Actor Kabir Bedi recently took to his social media handles to celebrate 33 years of Rekha starrer Khoon Bhari Maang. The actor shared a reel on his Instagram handle in which he added some snaps from the film and various BTS photos. In the caption, the Main Hoon Na actor revealed Rakesh Roshan called him from Hawaii, where he was shooting one of his Hollywood projects, to star in the film. He wrote, "Incredible memories of Khoon Bhari Maang come back to me on its 33rd anniversary. Rakesh Roshan called me back from Honolulu, where I was shooting Magnum P.I. with Tom Selleck. It became a blockbuster hit. 🎯

Great memories of Rekha, @rakesh_roshan9 @shatrughansinhaofficial and Sonu Walia." He further wrote, "I’m sure you will have memories of this film too!" In the background, the actor added the song Haste Haste Kat Jaye Raaste by Nitin Mukesh and Sadhana Sargam.

The actor's fans showered him with love in the comment section of the post. A fan complimented Kabir Bedi and wrote, "You were stunning then and stunning now ❤️" in the comment section. A fan of Khoon Bhari Maang commented, "What a beautiful movie it was !! I have seen it actually 30 times plus.".

Details about Khoon Bhari Maang

The 1989 film Khoon Bhari Maang starred Rekha in the lead role. The film also had Kabir Bedi and Shatrughan Sinha in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolved around Aarti Saxena, a widower who falls in the vicious plan of Sanjay. Sanjay tries to seize Aarti's wealth and drowns her with the help of her best friend, Nandini. Aarti survives and returns months later after surviving plastic surgery. She seeks revenge from her betrayers and reunites with her two children.

