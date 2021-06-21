Kabir Bedi Shares Throwback Picture On International Yoga Day; Pens A Heartfelt Poem

International Yoga Day has become one of the highly celebrated events in the world over the last few years. Many film celebrities have taken to social media to mark the day by sharing glimpses of their own practise sessions. However, veteran actor Kabir Bedi has shared a couple of pictures from his olden days, one of which have captured him performing a challenging pose. The actor also penned a heartfelt poem in his tweet, elaborating about his days of youth which promptly received all kinds of warm reactions from the netizens.

Kabir Bedi reminisces his youth on International Yoga Day

While most celebrities have shared glimpses of their own Yoga sessions on this occasion, Kabir Bedi has shared peek of his Yoga sessions from years ago. While one of his pictures show him seated in the meditation pose, the other one shows him performing ‘Salambha Sarvangasana’, which involves lifting the entire body in the air barring the head and shoulders. While the pose can be difficult to perform for many, the actor had visibly attained fitness and flexibility during his younger days. He began his poem by writing, “Those were the days, my friend”.

“Those were the days, my friend,

We thought they’d never end,

We’d sing and dance forever and a day,

We’d live the life we choose,

We’d fight and never lose,

For we were young and sure to have our way”#InternationalDayOfYoga #InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay #StoriesIMustTell pic.twitter.com/yQf0DJNMOw — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) June 21, 2021

sir, you are our time hero still you are fit and fine. happy yoga day! let's keep this rhythum 365 days! god bless!🙏 — Humanity,Neutrality,Impartiality!Worked in Ebola! (@subhash521260) June 21, 2021

WOW.. my favorites are Suraya namaskar and Chakra Sana. — Pradeep Rajkumar (@pradeepr1981) June 21, 2021

Happy International Yoga Day, Kabir. — @seanmukherjee69 (@seanmukherjee69) June 21, 2021

His tweet took no time yielding heaps of praises from his fans, who complimented him on his fitness and expressed their bewilderment towards his flexibility. Many of them also remembered how he was known to be among the fittest actors back in the day. They also sent him wishes for the occasion and prayed for his good health. Some of them even shared with him their own favourite Yoga ‘asanas’ that they enjoy performing. Bedi also acknowledged his parents’ marriage anniversary a while back, talking about how they both had contributed towards India’s freedom movement.

Kabir Bedi has worked in a long list of popular films during the course of his career. Some of them include The Thief of Baghdad, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Main Hoon Na and many more. He had also starred in the James Bond film Octopussy, which featured Roger Moore in the famous role. Bedi was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

