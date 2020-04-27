Kabir Khan Says, '83 Made For 'big-screen' Experience, Denies OTT Release

Director Kabir Khan, the man behind '83, revealed in an interview that the makers of the film have been receiving offers to release the film on OTT platform but confessed that they are indeed waiting for a theatrical release for the Ranveer Singh starrer. He said that the film was made keeping the big-screen experience in mind.

Khan said that they will wait for things to get normal before they release it in the theatres. Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar too released a statement rubbishing the rumours on Sunday.

'No truth': '83' not coming on OTT platform, makers aiming for theatrical release

There were reports about a big OTT platform offering Rs 143 crore to the makers of 83. "There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director, we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for next few months," Sarkar said.

"We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry. Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call", Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar, told PTI.

He added that the VFX and post-production work of 83 is still pending. The film is produced by Kabir, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

