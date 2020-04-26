'No Truth': '83' Not Coming On OTT Platform, Makers Aiming For Theatrical Release

Reliance Entertainment on Saturday dismissed reports of a digital premiere for its much-awaited film 83 and said the team is aiming for a theatrical release.

On March 20, the makers announced that the release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama has been indefinitely postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, was set to be released April 10.

There have been reports about a big OTT platform offering Rs 143 crore to the makers of 83.

"There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry. Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call", Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar, told PTI.

He added that the VFX and post-production work of 83 is still pending. The film is produced by Kabir, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

It chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahis Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care.

We shall be back soon!@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial pic.twitter.com/bokn6ZmJLy — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) March 20, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

