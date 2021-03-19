'Kabir Singh' Shooting Locations: Where Was The Shahid Kapoor- Kiara Advani Starrer Filmed

Kabir Singh movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it was one of the most successful films of 2019. Audiences praised it for performances, story, and chartbuster songs. But Kabir Singh shooting locations have also mesmerized many. Know where was Kabir Singh filmed.

Where was Kabir Singh filmed?

Prime Kabir Sing shooting locations were Mumbai and Delhi. The college in which Shahid Kapoor’s character studies is the Miranda House University of Delhi. Kabir was a top student of his college and was a house surgeon at the Delhi Institute of Sciences. However, his anger management issues get him involved in some of the other troubles.

Lady Irwin College was where Kiara Advani’s character Preeti resided as a hostel. It is actually a women’s college in Delhi and offers graduate courses in Food technology along with graduate and post-graduate courses in Home Science. Another Delhi university that was part of Kabir Singh shooting locations was Kirori Mal College. It is one of the top colleges in the city.

After completing his graduation, Kabir Singh leaves to pursue a postgraduate degree in orthopaedic surgery. The place he goes is Mussoorie, one of Kabir Singh shooting locations. It is a hill station in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. The hotel where Kabir lives at that time is Welcome Hotel The Savoy. The song Pehla Pyaar features the beauty of Mussoorie.

Following his breakup with Preeti, Kabir goes to Mumbai. Then the major Kabir Singh filming locations were in the city of dreams. From his struggle days to forget Preeti to his surgeon days, all the scenes were filmed at various places in Mumbai.

Kabir Singh movie is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film follows a surgeon who goes into self-destruction when his girlfriend marries someone else. The cast also includes Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, and others. It earned some criticism for misogyny and toxic masculinity. However, the movie performed well at the box office, collecting more than $300 crore worldwide.