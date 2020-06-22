''Kabir Singh Was Never Just A Film...": Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Celebrate 1-yr Anniversary

Celebrating 'Kabir Singh''s first anniversary, lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram and shared some throwback pictures from the sets. Kabir Singh minted over Rs 270 crore in its five-week-long run in the cinemas.

Shahid wrote, "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you.

#kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!!

In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special. And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani , @sandeepreddy.vanga , @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop , Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe." [sic]

"Kabir Singh", the remake of hit Telugu film "Arjun Reddy", the film chronicles a surgeon who goes berserk after his ex-lover marries someone else.

Sidharth Malhotra hosts Q&A, fans ask him to describe Kiara Advani; read his response

Kiara Advani opens up about the criticism received by 'Kabir Singh'

Kiara Advani was recently interviewed by a film critic wherein she was asked if she would approach things in a different way if Kabir Singh was offered to her now as she has more power to choose between her scripts, Advani replied by saying that both Shahid Kapoor and herself were well aware of the film and everything that would come their way along with it as the film is a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

She also said that no character she has played till now has been like her and added that Kabir Singh was by far the toughest amongst them all as everyone who knows her, knows her thinking.



The actor concluded her statement saying on some level, there were times when healthy debates were raised around the film, but she also feels that somewhere the audience gets really hard on certain films, and she does not know if it was fair to be that hard on Kabir Singh.

Inspired by Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', man cons women by posing as orthopaedic surgeon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.