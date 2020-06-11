Sidharth Malhotra Hosts Q&A, Fans Ask Him To Describe Kiara Advani; Read His Response

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been very active on social media. From hosting live sessions to throwback pictures, they are doing it all. Actor Sidharth Malhotra has now recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session with his fans and shared a few responses on his social media stories. A fan asked him a question about his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. Check out the actor's response.

Sidharth Malhotra describes rumoured partner Kiara Advani in one word

During the Q and A session, a fan asked the actor to describe his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in one word. Sharing his response on his social media stories, Sidharth Malhotra used the word 'Shershaah' to describe her. The actor earlier appeared during one of Kiara's live sessions and dropped a comment thanking her for the session. Responding to it, Advani said that she hopes he watched the entire chat.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra Gives Glimpse Of His Cooking Skills, Bakes A Bread Amid Lockdown

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Shershaah. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is written by Sandeep Shrivastava. Also starring Vijay Meenu and Rahaao, the film is a biopic based on the life of Vikram Batra. It is currently scheduled for a July 3 release.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra's Shirtless Pictures Is Taking The Internet By Storm

Before the Netflix film Guilty, Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film followed a unique plot and tried to bust the stigma surrounding surrogacy in the country. The plot revolved around two couples who share the same surname and try to get pregnant through IVF. Things take a turn when a mishap complicates their situation.

The actor earlier ruled the theatres with Kabir Singh. Starring alongside Shahid Kapoor, the film was a Hindi remake of the South Indian film titled Arjun Reddy. Though it faced a lot of controversies, the film was a hit at the Box Office. It garnered a total of about â‚¹379 crores at the Box Office.

As for Sidharth Malhotra, he was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. He starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Suataria, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film followed a gangster named Raghu who works for a feared local don. The don's son is jealous of Raghu's popularity with his father and plots to kill him.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Nisarga: Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra Urge Fans To Follow Guidelines

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Shares Better Chemistry With Whom - Varun Dhawan Or Sidharth Malhotra?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.