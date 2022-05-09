Kajal Aggarwal Credits Poet After Facing Backlash For Mother's Day Post, Latter Pens Note

Actor Kajal Aggarwal who recently embraced motherhood after welcoming her first child penned a beautiful poem on Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day. However, the actor later faced backlash from the netizens after she did not give credit to the poet who wrote the poem. Sarah, the writer of the poem had called out the actor on Instagram while requesting Kajal to give her credit.

Later, the actor edited the post and credited Sarah's Instagram handle @matrescentmuse in the post. Now, the writer has also deleted the Instagram stories, where she called out Kajal for copying the poem without credits. Instead, she penned a note while thanking the Singham star and also revealed how she got messages from some of her fans in person.

Kajal Aggarwal gives credit to poet after facing backlash

The poet in her Instagram stories wrote, "To follow up on the events of last night, I thought I'd share that I had a direct message from Kajal Aggarwal apologising for what happened. I also had some interesting messages from those I assume might be the fans of the actress. It's a little bit more of anything I would like to have been involved in, so I'm very glad it's over. Thanks to everyone who supported me."

After Kajal had credited the poet for the amazing poem, Sarah thanked everyone who supported her by saying, "Wow, thanks for the support everyone! Hopefully, it's just a misunderstanding! I submitted a copyright infringement report via Instagram anyway, which should encourage credit to be given in case she doesn't see the comments. Also hope everyone had a lovely Mother's Day weekend!"

Meanwhile, Kajal has also turned off the comments for the same post to avoid any more confusion. For the unversed, Kajal even shared a special post for son Neil along with a picture of them together on Instagram. "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath, and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts (sic)" Kajal's post read.

