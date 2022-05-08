Kajal Aggarwal Accused Of Plagiarising Mother's Day Post, Instagram User Calls Out Actor

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently embraced motherhood, took to social media to share a special poem for her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day 2022. However, just hours after the poem surfaced online, an Instagram user accused the South diva of plagiarism. Moreover, the user who goes by the name, Sarah has already filed a copyright infringement complaint against Aggarwal on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal's tribute to her mom

Sharing the poem online, Kajal stated that it consists of everything that she wanted to tell her mother ever since the birth of her firstborn Neil. "A poem for my mum with all the things I’ve wanted to say since I became a mother. I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil," wrote Aggawal. Take a look at the post below:

Instagram user accuses Aggarwal of plagiarism

Instagram user Sasha, who is a writer by profession, took to the photo-sharing application to share screenshots of her poem along with the caption to support her allegation. Sasha wrote, "My Dear Mum poem passed off as original work by Kajal Aggarwal, even the caption is coped with a few words swapped out haha. If anyone has time to comment on her post asking her to give me credit, would hugely appreciate it!! Hopefully a misunderstanding."

In another story, the user added that she has filed a copyright infringement report against her. "Wow, thanks for the support, everyone! Hopefully, it's just a misunderstanding! I submitted a copyright infringement report via Instagram anyway, which should encourage for credit to be given," concluded Sasha. Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her team have not responded to the plagiarism accusation as of yet.

Besides this, the South diva also penned a lengthy note for her first baby on Mother's Day 2022. She wrote, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts." Take a look:

