Kajal Aggarwal Pens Heartfelt Note On Motherhood As She Drops Pic From Maternity Shoot

Soon-to-be mom Kajal Aggarwal has given major maternity fashion goals with her gorgeous outfits as she flaunts her baby bump. The actor, who's expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, shared another dreamy glimpse of her clad in a ruffled gown from a recent maternity shoot and penned a note on motherhood alongside it.

Calling the journey 'beautiful, but messy', Kajal noted how at one point things may seem under control, while in another second everything seems haywire. She further mentioned how complex emotions and difficult moments shape everyone's journey.

Kajal Aggarwal drops pic from maternity shoot as she talks about motherhood

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal dropped a glimpse of her clad in a high-low blush pink ruffled gown, as she caressed her baby bump. In the caption, she mentioned, "Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime!."

She continued, "And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!" Take a look.

The post received several adorable reactions from fans. as they dropped comments like, "you are the most beautiful person with the most beautiful heart", "angel look", "all the best mam", among others. Actor Raashii Khanna also complimented Kajal and wrote," So beautiful".

The star has been sharing gorgeous glimpses from her maternity shoots via Instagram. A few weeks ago, Kajal dropped a still of her clad in an all-black gown fitted gown as she posed with her hand on her baby bump. In the caption, she mentioned, "Anticipation".

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu confirmed their pregnancy rumours on the occasion of New Year. Taking to Instagram, Kajal mentioned, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts."